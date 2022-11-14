Swiss National Bank Sells 3,600 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,183,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $120,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 7.2 %

WBA stock opened at $41.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

