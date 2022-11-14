Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $53.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

