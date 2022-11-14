SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 248,055 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth $6,174,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth $3,118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 60,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

AB stock opened at $39.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.31. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

