Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $35,000 in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 167.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,886 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $404,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $287,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $592,000. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

VIRT stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

