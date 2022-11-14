SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE BABA opened at $70.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $187.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $169.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.