Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8,901.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,349,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,073 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,176,000 after acquiring an additional 128,412 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,617,000 after acquiring an additional 262,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $16,955,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYM opened at $130.37 on Monday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $106.29 and a 52 week high of $154.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.95.

