SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,628 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 11.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 16.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix to $4.30 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.09.

SFIX stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $34.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

