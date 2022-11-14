SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 145 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $224.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

