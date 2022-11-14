Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,231 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $759,496,000 after buying an additional 52,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after buying an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after buying an additional 137,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after buying an additional 59,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,541,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $179,241,000 after buying an additional 54,812 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $39.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

