Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $3,878,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $476,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 87.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,313,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $505,000. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $278,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,747 shares in the company, valued at $24,685,238.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $75.88 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.55 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.92.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 44.67%. The firm had revenue of $135.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

