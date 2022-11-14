Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 907 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

