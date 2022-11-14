Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the second quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 230.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maximus in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Maximus in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 11.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

Maximus Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,554.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,001 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $62.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.20. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $86.20.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Stories

