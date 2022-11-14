Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Tempur Sealy International worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TPX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Insider Activity

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 3.3 %

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,242,782.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX opened at $32.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.