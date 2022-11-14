State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PG&E were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of PG&E by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 400.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 110,008 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 55,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.13. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

