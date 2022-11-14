Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Teradata were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,125,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,034,000 after acquiring an additional 201,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Teradata by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teradata by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,309,000 after acquiring an additional 34,030 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Teradata by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,482,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,859,000 after acquiring an additional 237,739 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

Teradata Trading Up 5.1 %

TDC stock opened at $32.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $52.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.