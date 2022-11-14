Piper Sandler Trims Unity Software (NYSE:U) Target Price to $33.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on U. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Unity Software to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Unity Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.82.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Trading Up 16.9 %

NYSE U opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.49.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $400,733.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,143,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,700,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,632 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Unity Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.