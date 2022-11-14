State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NSA opened at $40.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $70.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,976,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Timothy Warren acquired 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,760. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

