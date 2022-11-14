State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 4,200 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 115.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 76,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at about $4,180,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,043,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,038,000 after buying an additional 308,296 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 90.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $32.53 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.13%.

TPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Articles

