Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Unity Software to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.82.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Trading Up 16.9 %

Shares of U opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,367 shares of company stock worth $1,209,632 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 50.1% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth $1,083,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 19.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 711,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 117,106 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth $112,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.