Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
NYSE:PEI opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $23.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Christopher Swann acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.
