Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PEI opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $23.32.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Swann acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust ( NYSE:PEI Get Rating ) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,785,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,869 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.