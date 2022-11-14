Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Raised to $26.00 at Robert W. Baird

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TOST has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Toast to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.54.

Toast Stock Up 2.4 %

TOST opened at $20.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. Toast has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.63 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toast will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,099,087.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,625.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,007,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 341,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,755.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,099,087.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,625.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,552 shares of company stock worth $5,295,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Toast by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

