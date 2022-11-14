Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Price Target Raised to €18.50 at Barclays

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from €18.00 ($18.00) to €18.50 ($18.50) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Engie from €15.00 ($15.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Engie from €18.30 ($18.30) to €18.20 ($18.20) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Engie from €19.50 ($19.50) to €24.50 ($24.50) in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. Engie has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

