OLO (NYSE:OLO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of OLO from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of OLO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.92.

OLO Trading Up 1.6 %

OLO stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. OLO has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other OLO news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 32,500 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 470,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,495.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,613 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 5,524,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,210 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,613,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OLO by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,616,000 after acquiring an additional 71,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile



Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Featured Stories

