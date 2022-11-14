Michael Brown Sells 207,208,640 Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Michael Brown sold 207,208,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07), for a total value of £12,432,518.40 ($14,314,931.95).

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

SEE stock opened at GBX 6.78 ($0.08) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.51. Seeing Machines Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 12.28 ($0.14). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of £281.74 million and a PE ratio of -11.30.

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Seeing Machines from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 10 ($0.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.