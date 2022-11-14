Scotiabank Increases Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to C$80.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STN. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Stantec from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.50.

Stantec Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.95. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 45.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Stantec by 35.7% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

