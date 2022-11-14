Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Lowered to C$195.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CDNAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDNAF opened at $118.28 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $157.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.95.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

