NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Shares of NGL stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,720,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,166 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

