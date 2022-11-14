NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NGL stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,720,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,166 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.
About NGL Energy Partners
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
