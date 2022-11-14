Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Gold Fields Stock Down 5.1 %
GFI opened at $11.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $17.20.
Gold Fields Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.
Institutional Trading of Gold Fields
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Fields (GFI)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.