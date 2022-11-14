Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Gold Fields Stock Down 5.1 %

GFI opened at $11.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Gold Fields Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,593,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,756 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,677,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,430,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

