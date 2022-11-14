Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG) Insider Richard Barton Acquires 13,725 Shares

Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG – Get Rating) insider Richard Barton bought 13,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £10,019.25 ($11,536.27).

Richard Barton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Strip Tinning alerts:

On Monday, October 31st, Richard Barton acquired 13,725 shares of Strip Tinning stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £10,019.25 ($11,536.27).

On Friday, October 21st, Richard Barton acquired 35,000 shares of Strip Tinning stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £24,150 ($27,806.56).

Strip Tinning Stock Performance

Shares of LON:STG opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.83) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.33. Strip Tinning Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 55 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.52, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Strip Tinning Company Profile

Strip Tinning Holdings plc manufactures and supplies flexible electrical connectors for heating and antennae systems embedded within automotive glazing and to the connection of the cells within electric vehicle (EV) battery packs in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides windshield soldering connectors and heating materials, including FPC connectors, flat foil connectors, solder busbars, adhesive busbars, preformed busbars, and heating wires; back-lite soldering connectors comprising solder bridge connectors, crimp contact connectors, and round wire connectors with capacitors and coils; and ST flex products, such as battery electronics, lighting and heating products, smart glass products, and antennas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strip Tinning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strip Tinning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.