Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Party City Holdco Stock Performance

PRTY opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, and stationery throughout the world.

Featured Articles

