Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Party City Holdco Stock Performance
PRTY opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Party City Holdco
Party City Holdco Company Profile
Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, and stationery throughout the world.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Party City Holdco (PRTY)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.