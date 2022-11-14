Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Price Target Raised to €61.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from €60.00 ($60.00) to €61.00 ($61.00) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HENKY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €71.00 ($71.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €52.00 ($52.00) to €49.00 ($49.00) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €68.00 ($68.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

