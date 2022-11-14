Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Rogers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.22. Rogers has a 52 week low of $99.80 and a 52 week high of $274.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.26.

Insider Activity at Rogers

In related news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total value of $400,222.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers

Rogers Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,088,000 after acquiring an additional 389,436 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 2,428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,838,000 after acquiring an additional 227,748 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,141,000 after acquiring an additional 225,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,380,000 after acquiring an additional 163,307 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,191,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Featured Articles

