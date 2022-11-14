Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.22. Rogers has a 52 week low of $99.80 and a 52 week high of $274.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.26.
In related news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total value of $400,222.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.
