The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

NYSE GEO opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.56. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

