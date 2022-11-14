Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.00%.
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.
