Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Miller Industries Price Performance
NYSE:MLR opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a market cap of $316.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.98. Miller Industries has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Miller Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 59.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries
Miller Industries Company Profile
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Miller Industries (MLR)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.