Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Miller Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MLR opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a market cap of $316.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.98. Miller Industries has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries

Miller Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 163.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 63.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Miller Industries during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Miller Industries by 61.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.