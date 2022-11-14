StockNews.com Upgrades Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LNN. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Trading Down 0.6 %

LNN opened at $168.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.85 and its 200-day moving average is $144.93. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $116.77 and a 52-week high of $173.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.19. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lindsay will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 2,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.