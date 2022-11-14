Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Insider Mark Hesketh Buys 4,000 Shares

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) insider Mark Hesketh purchased 4,000 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,880 ($12,527.35).

Chesnara Stock Performance

LON:CSN opened at GBX 267.50 ($3.08) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £401.93 million and a P/E ratio of 1,533.33. The company has a current ratio of 39.19, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 283.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 288.98. Chesnara plc has a 1-year low of GBX 253.63 ($2.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 334.40 ($3.85).

Chesnara Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.12 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.44%.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

