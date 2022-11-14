Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

INFY has been the subject of several other reports. Investec upgraded Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered Infosys from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Infosys from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.06.

Infosys Stock Performance

INFY opened at $19.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. Infosys has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 0.3% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Infosys by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 1.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 160.1% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

