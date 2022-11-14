Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

NYSE HTH opened at $30.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $964,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 622,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,489,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,605,000 after buying an additional 109,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after buying an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,077,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,399,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,145,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

