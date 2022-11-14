Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,538 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 632.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 145.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.65.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Stories

