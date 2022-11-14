Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,761 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $331.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.48.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.46.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

