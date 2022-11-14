Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,375 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Olin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OLN stock opened at $59.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.42. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25.

Olin Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.59%.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.27.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

