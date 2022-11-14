Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $44,254,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,485,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,124,000 after purchasing an additional 561,057 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ELS opened at $66.11 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average of $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

