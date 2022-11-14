Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 11.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $1,457,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 32.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $129.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.29. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

