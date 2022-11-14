Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOMB. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,295.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $2,895,234.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $172,110.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $2,895,234.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,712 shares in the company, valued at $896,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,164 shares of company stock worth $3,332,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.1 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

HOMB stock opened at $25.78 on Monday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOMB. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

