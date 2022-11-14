Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 111,050 Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) by 182.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,050 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.60% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 30.1% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 104,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $192,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.0371 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

