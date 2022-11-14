Short Interest in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Rises By 67.4%

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the October 15th total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings IX Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GHIX opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. Gores Holdings IX has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

