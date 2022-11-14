Short Interest in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Declines By 41.1%

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 753,800 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the October 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $846,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 68.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 46,964 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 176.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,829 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 151.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares in the last quarter. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECC opened at $10.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $451.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.85. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.34%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

