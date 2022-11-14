First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Up 67.3% in October

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the October 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAB. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 52.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $216,000.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FAB opened at $72.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average is $68.29. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.77.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
