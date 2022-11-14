First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Up 67.3% in October

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the October 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAB. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 52.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $216,000.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAB opened at $72.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average is $68.29. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.77.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

