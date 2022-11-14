Short Interest in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Drops By 28.7%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the October 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its position in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936,918 shares during the period. Studio City International comprises 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned about 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSC opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. Studio City International has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

Studio City International ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($1.89) million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 286.51%.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

